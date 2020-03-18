CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $126,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after acquiring an additional 443,480 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,257,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,126,000 after acquiring an additional 258,755 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,753,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $19,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of MMC opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $106.52. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

