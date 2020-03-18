CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $120,000 Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,404,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after purchasing an additional 712,968 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 2,298.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iqvia by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $969,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $107.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 111.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $94.20 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.70.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

