CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $116,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.72.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

