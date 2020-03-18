CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 566.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last 90 days. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

