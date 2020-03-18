CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $153.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $140.94 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.76.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

