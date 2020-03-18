CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Decreases Holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 5,512.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

