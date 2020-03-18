CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Cuts Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Concho Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CXO opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.82.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

