CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 68 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

GPN opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $132.23 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,035. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.