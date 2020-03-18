CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 418 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,322 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after purchasing an additional 654,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,996,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

NYSE INFO opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,979,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

