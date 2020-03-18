CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 343 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of BK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

