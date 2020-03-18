CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 338 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $90.72. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

