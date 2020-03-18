CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 229 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays cut Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.46.

Shares of DUK opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

