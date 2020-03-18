CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 163 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. HSBC upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $205.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $257.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.14.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

