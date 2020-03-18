CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 118 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $97.78 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.23.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

