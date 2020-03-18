CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1,174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 634 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,163.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,437,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,959. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Cascend Securities lowered their target price on First Solar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on First Solar from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on First Solar from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.