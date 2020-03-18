CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 162.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,063,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 212,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In related news, CAO David M. Wold bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $25,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,936.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.27 and a beta of 1.69.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 348.72%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.