CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 186.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Waters by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Waters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $183.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.04. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $163.01 and a 12-month high of $255.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $2,671,556. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

