CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 228.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 15,273 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 475,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,547,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYL. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan NV will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.