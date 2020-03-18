CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 656 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

CSX stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CSX Co. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

