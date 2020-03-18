CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 446 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.