CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 237 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.66 and its 200 day moving average is $157.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.30.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

