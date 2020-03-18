CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 197 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $139.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.20. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $125.53 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

