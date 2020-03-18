CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 168 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $108.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.