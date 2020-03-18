CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 103 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGN. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allergan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Allergan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allergan by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.29.

Allergan stock opened at $171.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

