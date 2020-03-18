Critical Contrast: China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) vs. Allison Transmission (OTCMKTS:ALSN)

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for China Zenix Auto International and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 0 2 5 0 2.71

Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.69%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24% Allison Transmission 22.39% 81.36% 13.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.02 -$1.16 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.40 $604.00 million $4.86 6.60

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Risk and Volatility

China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. As of February 28, 2019, the company served customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

