Critical Comparison: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) versus LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for T2 Biosystems and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 3 3 0 2.50 LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 4 0 2.80

T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus price target of $5.73, indicating a potential upside of 1,669.55%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares T2 Biosystems and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 1.81 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -0.25 LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 4.37 $17.93 million $0.88 28.83

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -706.01% -1,263.80% -131.28% LeMaitre Vascular 15.30% 12.85% 10.58%

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats T2 Biosystems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

