Critical Comparison: POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) vs. Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -61.91% -43.73% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for POET Technologies and Sigma Designs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

POET Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 827.21%. Given POET Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Sigma Designs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $3.89 million 15.99 -$16.32 million ($0.06) -3.60 Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.12 -$120.04 million N/A N/A

POET Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Designs.

Volatility and Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

