Critical Comparison: LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) and CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and CapitaLand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A CapitaLand $4.15 billion 2.08 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

CapitaLand has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares LONMIN PLC/S and CapitaLand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A CapitaLand 30.76% 4.64% 2.27%

Volatility and Risk

LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapitaLand has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LONMIN PLC/S and CapitaLand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CapitaLand 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CapitaLand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CapitaLand beats LONMIN PLC/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments. Its real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, lodging, offices, homes, and real estate investment trusts and funds. CapitaLand Limited also invests in real estate financial products and assets; and provides investment advisory and management services, as well as real estate asset management services. In addition, it offers software and network technique development and management and consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Pidemco Land Limited and changed its name to CapitaLand Limited in November 2000. CapitaLand Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

