Credit Suisse Group Upgrades 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) to “Outperform”

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WUBA. China International Capital cut 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, CICC Research cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

Shares of WUBA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. 58.com has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $72.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WUBA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 469,306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after acquiring an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 58.com by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

