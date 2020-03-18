Cpwm LLC Has $58.08 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.1% of Cpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.26.

Microsoft stock opened at $146.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

