Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Down 9.3% Following Insider Selling

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)’s share price dropped 9.3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $106.26 and last traded at $109.57, approximately 2,755,027 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,637,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.84.

Specifically, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,733.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,902 shares of company stock worth $19,885,300. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $137.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

