Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. Cortexyme has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $73.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

