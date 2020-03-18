Cormark Weighs in on AirBoss of America Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research note issued on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.88 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

