CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Director David Loeb Purchases 3,000 Shares

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Director David Loeb purchased 3,000 shares of CorePoint Lodging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,396.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.09. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $14.23.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CorePoint Lodging’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

