CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Director David Loeb Purchases 3,000 Shares

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Director David Loeb purchased 3,000 shares of CorePoint Lodging stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,396.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.09. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $14.23.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($1.86). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 505,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About CorePoint Lodging
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.