Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,039,000 after acquiring an additional 293,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,456,000 after acquiring an additional 236,833 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 286,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,318 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 208,781 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE CPA opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Santander raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.27.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.