Contrasting Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust $13.50 million 1.11 $11.30 million N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.07 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -1.30

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Whiting Petroleum.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 8 16 2 0 1.77

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $10.19, suggesting a potential upside of 809.96%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 75.64% 35.72% 35.62% Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23%

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area. As of December 31, 2018, its reserve estimates for the royalty interests included 5,075 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of proved developed reserves. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

