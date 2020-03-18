ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 211828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 473,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35,671 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

