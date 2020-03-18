Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marchex were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Marchex by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marchex by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Marchex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Marchex by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Long Only Value Fund Edenbrook purchased 160,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $627,549.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,168,495 shares of company stock worth $3,798,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

