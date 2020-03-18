Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of OMAB opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $118.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 35.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.