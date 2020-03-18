Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $317,000 in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 788,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,351,000 after purchasing an additional 196,081 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 81,560 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,474,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 228,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Univest Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.79. Univest Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

