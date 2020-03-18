Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $299,000 in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $59.12 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

