Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 10,282 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,269,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 197,957 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 831,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 270,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 27,321 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

