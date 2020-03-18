Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after buying an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.85. bluebird bio Inc has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,181 shares of company stock worth $1,186,743 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

