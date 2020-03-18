Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,625 ($21.38). UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Computacenter to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28) in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 1,263 ($16.61) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,728.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,540.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.65).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

