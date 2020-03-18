CommVault Systems, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CommVault Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the software maker will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.72 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CommVault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

CVLT stock opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $66.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 1,052.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 604,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,986,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $10,528,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

