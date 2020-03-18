Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Commscope traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 101607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

COMM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Commscope by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,240,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Commscope by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commscope by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Commscope by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

