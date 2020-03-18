Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Down 16.5% Following Insider Selling

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)’s share price dropped 16.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.92, approximately 3,010,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,172,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Specifically, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $526,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,092,852 shares of company stock valued at $47,432,433.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $186,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $2,321,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

