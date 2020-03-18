Citigroup Upgrades HSBC (LON:HSBA) to Neutral

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HSBA. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank lifted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 785 ($10.33) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 569 ($7.48).

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 494.65 ($6.51) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 539.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 580.11. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders have sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 in the last 90 days.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

