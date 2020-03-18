Citigroup Lowers Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) to Neutral

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

