Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $4,705,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Cigna by 378.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 103,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,990 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cigna by 17.1% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 72,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.15.

CI stock opened at $155.09 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $141.95 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

